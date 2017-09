May 12 (Reuters) - Highlight Communications AG :

* Q1 EBIT improved by 74.0 pct to 8.7 million Swiss francs ($8.96 million)

* Q1 consolidated net profit for period rose from 0.6 million Swiss francs to 5.5 million Swiss francs

* Q1 consolidated sales almost doubled to 128.1 million Swiss francs