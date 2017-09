May 12 (Reuters) - Alteo Ltd

* Qtrly profit before taxation 376.2 million rupees versus 446.7 million rupees a year ago

* quarter ended march 2016 turnover of 1.93 billion rupees versus 1.78 billion rupees year ago

* Group results for financial year should be higher than results for 9 months to 31 march 2016 but significantly lower than last year's results