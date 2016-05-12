BRIEF-Kohl's on conf call - Need to take our expenses down to meet FY earnings forecast

May 12 (Reuters) - Kohls Corp

* On conf call - transactions per store were down 4.8% for Q1

* On conf call - expect to incur higher than estimated charges in Q2 due to more store associate termination packages over relocation

* Ceo on conf call - targeting end of second-quarter inventory levels of down mid single digits on a per store basis

* CEO on conf call - as we enter Q2, approximately 70% of store assortment is now localized

* CEO on conf call - experiencing significant wage pressure in stores

* CEO on conf call - “It was definitely a difficult start to 2016”

* CEO on conf call - hard to gauge how much of sales shortfall is related to macroeconomic factors and how much to co specific factors

* CEO on conf call - still feel good that sales trend will improve in Q2 and in back half of year

* CFO on conf call - think we need to take our expenses down to meet our earnings guidance for year

* CFO on conf call - spring season goods sales good in February, poor in March and April kind of consistent with the comps

* CEO- seasonal category performance which weather often drives were not a driver of negative comps in Q1

* CEO- “there seems to be some more macro issue (driving negative comps) given performances of both ourselves and competition”

* Have made a pretty dramatic shift from print, mail marketing to digital, may have to rethink that to reach out to traditional customers

* “They (consumers) are not buying apparel...they are spending money on ... Restaurants and experiences”

* “Until we get some more excitement in apparel it’s going to remain, in my opinion, a replenishment market”

* “I’d be shocked if anyone says they had a great March and April” Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)