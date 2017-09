May 12 (Reuters) - Landi Renzo SpA :

* Q1 turnover 41.4 million euros ($47.21 million) versus 45.6 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net loss 4.2 million euros versus loss of 2.8 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net financial expenses rose by 0.6 million euros to 1.3 million euros compared to Q1 2015 due to the higher cost of the debt relating to the “LANDI RENZO 6.10% 2015-2020” bond issue

* Confirms FY 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8770 euros)