BRIEF-Invesco says accounting firm may have breached independence requirement
May 12, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Invesco says accounting firm may have breached independence requirement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Invesco Ltd

* Invesco Ltd says its independent public accounting firm may have breached an independence requirement contained in securities exchange act regarding auditor independence

* In light of the circumstances, company is updating its risk factors by providing an additional risk factor - SEC filing

* Says pricewaterhousecoopers is in discussions with U.S. Sec regarding the interpretation and application of a certain rule

* PwC’s interpretation of the loan rule leads it to conclude that there is no violation of the rule and its independence has not been impaired

* PwC has advised co that it continues to have discussions with sec to resolve the interpretive matter Source text - bit.ly/1TAX5Gx Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

