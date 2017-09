May 12 (Reuters) - UBM Plc :

* Innodata Inc has agreed to acquire assets and rights to Pr Newswire’s agility business from PWW acquisition, Cision entity which is to acquire PR Newswire

* Completion of agility disposal is contingent on completion of sale of overall PR Newswire business by UBM to CISION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)