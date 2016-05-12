FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Constantin Medien Q1 group sales up at 152.1 million euros
May 12, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Constantin Medien Q1 group sales up at 152.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Constantin Medien AG :

* Q1 group sales increased to 152.1 million euros ($173.42 million), especially due to segment film

* Q1 EBIT increases by 1.5 million euros to 6.1 million euros

* Q1 group net profit grows from -0.8 million euros to 1.0 million euros

* Q1 group earnings attributable to shareholders improved by 0.4 million euros to -0.7 million euros

* For 2016 full year, management board is still anticipating group sales to range between 550 million euros and 590 million euros

* Sees for FY earnings attributable to shareholders of 6 million euros to 9 million euros

* EBIT between 29 million euros and 33 million euros is expected for current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8770 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
