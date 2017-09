May 12 (Reuters) - La Doria SpA :

* Q1 revenue 168.3 million euros ($192.05 million) versus 185.5 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net profit 9.2 million euros versus 7.3 million euros a year ago

* 2016 will be a particularly challenging year due to sales price weakness and significant competitive pressures

* Sees drop in FY 2016 revenues and margins Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: