FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-SunEdison provides CFO Brian Wuebbels formal notice of employment termination
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-SunEdison provides CFO Brian Wuebbels formal notice of employment termination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say CFO Brian Wuebbels, not CFO-designee Ilan Daskal, will step down))

May 12 (Reuters) - SunEdison Inc

* Provided Brian Wuebbels, chief administration officer, chief accounting officer and CFO, a formal 30-day notice of termination of employment

* Ilan Daskal will remain SunEdison’s chief financial officer designee until Daskal and SunEdison agree to remove designee title

* Wuebbels last day of employment will be June 9, 2016; during notice period, Wuebbels’ title will be advisor to chief restructuring officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.