May 12 (Reuters) - Verianos Real Estate AG :

* FY group profit increased from the previous year by 631,000 euros to 1.063 million euros ($1.21 million)

* FY revenue 5.255 million euros versus 4.333 million euros year ago

* Sees for 2016 result in a range of 1.2 million euros to 1.5 million euros