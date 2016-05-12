FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Euronext in exclusive talks to acquire 20 pct of EuroCCP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Euronext Nv :

* Euronext in exclusive talks to acquire 20 percent of euroCCP and to offer user choice clearing model for equity markets

* MOU signed to finalise acquisition of a 20 percent stake in euroccp for 14 million euros ($15.93 million) (including contribution to regulatory capital) subject to closing adjustments

* Euronext to create user choice for clearing of euronext equity markets, through a preferred CCP model followed by interoperability Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8788 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
