BRIEF-Euronext in exclusive talks to acquire 20 pct of EuroCCP

May 12 (Reuters) - Euronext Nv :

* Euronext in exclusive talks to acquire 20 percent of euroCCP and to offer user choice clearing model for equity markets

* MOU signed to finalise acquisition of a 20 percent stake in euroccp for 14 million euros ($15.93 million) (including contribution to regulatory capital) subject to closing adjustments

* Euronext to create user choice for clearing of euronext equity markets, through a preferred CCP model followed by interoperability Source text for Eikon:

