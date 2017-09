May 12 (Reuters) - Montagne Et Neige Developpement SA

* FY revenue 67.3 million euros ($76.58 million) versus 61.4 million euros year ago

* Confirms its objective of a return to operational profitability over the 2015/2016 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8788 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)