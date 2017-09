May 12 (Reuters) - Eurosic SA :

* Buys 26.64 pct of Fonciere de Paris

* Bought 22.7 pct stake held by Allianz for 145 euros ($165.02) per share

* Bought 22.7 pct stake held by Allianz for 145 euros ($165.02) per share

* Bought 3.9 pct stake held by Generali for 145 euros per share