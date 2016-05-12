FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Facebook provides information about "trending topics"
May 12, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Facebook provides information about "trending topics"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Facebook

* Facebook provides information about “trending topics”

* Facebook says “does not allow or advise our reviewers to discriminate against sources of any political origin”

* Facebook says “members of the trending team look at potential trending topics as they are surfaced by the algorithm”

* Have series of checks in place to help surface most important popular stories, "regardless of where they fall on the ideological spectrum" Source text: bit.ly/1NscSLu Further company coverage:

