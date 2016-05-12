FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sunedison says will delay filing quarterly report
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sunedison says will delay filing quarterly report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Sunedison Inc

* Files For Non Timely 10-q

* Delay in filing 10-q is primarily due to previously disclosed inability to file form 10-k for fiscal year ended december 31, 2015

* 10-K continues to be delayed due to previously disclosed identification of material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting

* Because of material weaknesses, additional procedures are necessary to complete the company’s annual financial statements

* To date, additional procedures have not resulted in identification of any material misstatements, restatements for any period reported

* Company is currently seeking the appointment of an independent accounting firm through the bankruptcy court

* Does not anticipate being able to file form 10-q within 5 calendar day period set forth in rule 12b-25 under the securities exchange act Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SUNE.PK ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.