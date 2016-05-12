FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-21St Century Oncology sees Q1 revenue $264 mln-$281 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc

* Sees q1 2016 revenue $264 million to $281 million

* Sees q4 2015 revenue $262 million to $279 million

* Sees Q4 Pro Forma Adjusted Ebitda Between $35 Mln And $39 Mln-Sec filing

* Sees q1 2016 pro forma adjusted ebitda between $38 million and $42 million

* Sees q1 2016 cash capital expenditures expected to be approximately $12 million

* Cash capital expenditures for q4 2015 are expected to be approximately $6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

