BRIEF-21St Century Oncology sees Q1 revenue $264 mln-$281 mln

May 12 (Reuters) - 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc

* Sees q1 2016 revenue $264 million to $281 million

* Sees q4 2015 revenue $262 million to $279 million

* Sees Q4 Pro Forma Adjusted Ebitda Between $35 Mln And $39 Mln-Sec filing

* Sees q1 2016 pro forma adjusted ebitda between $38 million and $42 million

* Sees q1 2016 cash capital expenditures expected to be approximately $12 million

* Cash capital expenditures for q4 2015 are expected to be approximately $6 million