FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PTC Inc Q3 non-gaap eps is expected to be $0.28 to $0.33
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PTC Inc Q3 non-gaap eps is expected to be $0.28 to $0.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Ptc Inc

* Updating financial guidance for q3 and full year of fiscal 2016

* Year fy‘16 gaap eps is expected to be $0.04 to $0.11

* Q3 fy‘16 gaap eps is expected to be between loss of $0.02 to profit of $0.03 per share

* Says 2016 Non-GAAP eps is expected to be $1.45 to $1.55

* Q3 non-gaap eps is expected to be $0.28 to $0.33

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.