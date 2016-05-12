FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold Qtrly earnings per share c$0.12
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 9:30 PM / in a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Inc Says Pre

* Pre-Released production of 69,464 ounces of gold in q1/16

* Released production of 69,464 ounces of gold in q1/16, on track to meet its production guidance of between 270,000 to 290,000 ounces for 2016

* Sold 69,309 ounces of gold at an average realized price per ounce of $1,584 (us$1,154) during quarter

* Qtrly revenue c$109.8 million versus $57.9 million

* Qtrly earnings per share c$0.12

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.20, revenue view c$105.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

