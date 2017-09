May 12 (Reuters) - American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp

* Says total revenues for quarter increased by +35.9% to $40.1 million compared to $29.5 million last year

* Q1 diluted ffo per unit was up +16.7% to $0.21