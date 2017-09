May 13 (Reuters) - Europris ASA :

* Q1 total revenue 1.02 billion Norwegian crowns ($125 million) versus 985 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBITDA adjusted 56 million crowns versus 67 million crowns year ago

* Says pipeline for 2016 is solid, planning to add eleven new stores in total Source text for Eikon:

