BRIEF-GfK Q1 group sales at 360.5 mln euros

May 13 (Reuters) - GfK SE :

* In the first three months of the year, group sales totaled 360.5 million euros ($410.03 million). Organic growth amounted to 0.9 percent

* Q1 adjusted operating income increased to 32.1 million euros. This equates to improvement of 17.6 percent on previous year’s figure

* Group anticipates modest organic growth in 2016, higher than in the previous year, and expects to outperform the market research sector. The margin should increase considerably.

* Q1 EBIT 27.7 million euros versus 20.9 million euros year ago