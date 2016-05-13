FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GfK Q1 group sales at 360.5 mln euros
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 13, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-GfK Q1 group sales at 360.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - GfK SE :

* In the first three months of the year, group sales totaled 360.5 million euros ($410.03 million). Organic growth amounted to 0.9 percent

* Q1 adjusted operating income increased to 32.1 million euros. This equates to improvement of 17.6 percent on previous year’s figure

* Group anticipates modest organic growth in 2016, higher than in the previous year, and expects to outperform the market research sector. The margin should increase considerably.

* Q1 EBIT 27.7 million euros versus 20.9 million euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/1NsC2cX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8792 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

