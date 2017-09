May 13 (Reuters) - Colas SA :

* Q1 net profit attributable to the group: loss of 171 million euros ($194.5 million) vs loss of 170 million euros a year ago

* Q1 current operating loss amounts to 223 million euros versus a loss of 244 million euros a year ago

* Q1 revenue is 1.75 billion euros versus 1.98 billion euros a year ago

* Outlook for the year as released on Feb. 24, 2016 remains unchanged Source text: bit.ly/1YplpPP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)