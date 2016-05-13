FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Euronext nv euronext releases its new strategic plan "agility for growth"
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Euronext nv euronext releases its new strategic plan "agility for growth"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Euronext Nv

* Euronext releases its new strategic plan: “agility for growth”

* Set of new financial targets for 2015-2019 period

* 2015-2019 period sees revenue growth of 2% cagr

* Group ebitda margin excluding clearing operations to reach 61 to 63% in 2019

* Group ebitda margin excluding clearing operations to reach 61 to 63% in 2019

* Says selected growth initiatives to contribute eur 70 million additional revenue and eur 35 million incremental costs at end of period

* On a net basis, company`s cost base will then increase by about 1% cagr over period

* Sees growth through disciplined and selected bolt-on acquisitions

* Amount allocated to development costs and bolt-on acquisitions will be comprised between eur 100 million and eur 150 million by 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.