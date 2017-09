May 13 (Reuters) - Soitec SA :

* Announces launch of a rights issue, for an amount of approximately 75 million euros ($85.3 million)

* Ratio: 7 new shares for 11 existing shares

* Subscription price: 0.32 euros per new share

* Subscription period: from May 16, 2016 to May 30, 2016 (inclusive)