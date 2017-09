May 13 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola HBC :

* Reported volumes stable in Q1 with an improving underlying trend in established, emerging market segments

* Net sales revenues were adversely impacted by weak emerging market currencies, strong euro

* Q1 total group volume up 0.1 percent, net sales revenues down 2.7 percent

* Says encouraged by ongoing volume growth in emerging, developing markets