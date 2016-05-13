BRIEF-Ixonos structures its financing

May 13 (Reuters) - Ixonos Oyj :

* Says structures its financing

* Together with Ixonos Finland, has given countersecurity to Turret Oy Ab and Holdix Oy Ab in which they have undertaken to pay guarantee commission

* Rate of guarantee commission has been defined on market terms

* Turret Oy Ab and Holdix Oy Ab, which are owners of Tremoko Oy Ab, main owner of Ixonos, have granted directly enforceable guarantee with the total amount of 1.2 million euros ($1.36 million) to Nordea Bank Finland Plc as collateral for Ixonos and Ixonos Finland Ltd.'s commitments