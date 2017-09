May 13 (Reuters) - Saltx Technology Holding AB :

* To perform a public issue of 7 million shares and 7 million warrants

* Subscription price is 3 Swedish crowns per share

* Issue to generate proceeds of 21 million Swedish crowns ($2.56 million) before issue costs Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2100 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)