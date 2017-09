May 13 (Reuters) - Delticom AG :

* Q1 EBITDA came in at -0.4 million euros (Q1 15: 0.8 million euros).

* Q1 2016 revenues of 105.8 million euros ($119.96 million)including the food com-panies (gourmondo and es food) acquired on 23.02.2016

* Confirms the full-year guidance provided in march Source text - bit.ly/1TatsSo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)