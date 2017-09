May 13 (Reuters) - Medisana AG

* Q1 revenue up about 6 percent at 12.7 million euros ($14.39 million)

* Q1 EBIT was at 0.2 million euros positive (prev.year: loss of 0.7 million euros)

* Business plans expect for the current year and 2017 again significant revenue increases

