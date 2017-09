May 13 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Q1 revenue 23 million Danish crowns ($3.52 million) versus 235 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBIT loss 153 million crowns versus loss 40 million crowns year ago

* Maintains its financial expectations for 2016 Source text for Eikon:

