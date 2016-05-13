BRIEF-Keller Group buys warehousing facility for 62 mln stg

May 13 (Reuters) - Keller Group Plc
* Acquired freehold of a processing and warehousing facility at Avonmouth, near Bristol, for £62m
* Acquisiton from GJ3 limited and GJ4 Limited,
* Pursuant to a settlement agreement in connection with previously announced contract dispute arising on a project completed in 2008
* Expects to recoup most, if not all, of purchase price on sale
* Purchase has been largely financed by a new bank facility raised for this purpose