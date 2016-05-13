FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Keller Group buys warehousing facility for 62 mln stg
May 13, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Keller Group buys warehousing facility for 62 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Keller Group Plc

* Acquired freehold of a processing and warehousing facility at Avonmouth, near Bristol, for £62m

* Acquisiton from GJ3 limited and GJ4 Limited,

* Pursuant to a settlement agreement in connection with previously announced contract dispute arising on a project completed in 2008

* Expects to recoup most, if not all, of purchase price on sale

* Purchase has been largely financed by a new bank facility raised for this purpose Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
