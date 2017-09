May 13 (Reuters) - Northam Platinum Ltd

* Northam issues r175 million of domestic medium term notes

* Notes bear a fixed coupon of 13.50% per annum, payable semi-annually, and will be redeemed on 12 may 2021.

* Proceeds will further strengthen northam's balance sheet and be applied to development of company's project pipeline.