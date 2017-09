BRIEF-Beter Bed Holding Q1 EBIT up 9.3 pct at 10.1 mln euros

May 13 (Reuters) - Beter Bed Holding NV :

* Reports higher revenue and operating profit in Q1 2016

* Q1 net revenue increased by 4.6 pct to 106.9 million euros ($121.6 million) (like-for-like: +4.4 pct)

* Q1 EBIT grew by 9.3 pct to 10.1 million euros

* Q1 EBITDA increased by 8.2 pct to 12.7 million euros

* Q1 gross profit rose by 0.2 pct to 56.7 pct

* Company expects a continuation of positive development in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)