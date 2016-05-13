FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ecotel Communication Q1 EBITDA down at 1.9 mln euros
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 13, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ecotel Communication Q1 EBITDA down at 1.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Ecotel Communication AG :

* Q1 EBITDA: 1.9 million euros ($2.16 million)(previous year: 2.7 million euros)

* Q1 consolidated revenue grows by 3.9 million euros to 29.9 million euros

* Q1 consolidated profit totalling 0.3 million euros (previous year: 0.8 million euros)

* Confirms forecast published in 2015 consolidated annual report and continues to expect revenue of 95 million - 105 million eueos and EBITDA in corridor of 7.0 million - 8.5 million euros for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

