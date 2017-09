May 13 (Reuters) - UTI Group :

* Q1 revenue 7.3 million euros ($8.30 million) versus 7.1 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating income 0.16 million euros versus 0.12 million euros year ago

* Says Q1 results to should continue in Q2 as for revenue and profitability