BRIEF-Vehicle retailer Motorpoint plans London listing

May 13 (Reuters) - Motorpoint Group Plc :

* Initial public offering of 50,000,000 shares at 200 pence per share

* Admission to premium listing segment of official list of FCA and to trading on main market of London Stock Exchange

* Conditional dealings will commence at 8.00 am on May 13, 2016 under ticker MOTR

* Offer price will equate to a market capitalisation of £200.0 million on commencement of conditional dealings

* Offer is expected to raise gross proceeds of £100.0 million for selling shareholder

* Offer comprises 50,000,000 sale shares, representing 50 pct of company’s issued share capital on admission

* Numis is acting as global co-ordinator, sponsor and bookrunner; Shore capital is acting as co-bookrunner