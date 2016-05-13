FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vehicle retailer Motorpoint plans London listing
#Financials
May 13, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vehicle retailer Motorpoint plans London listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Motorpoint Group Plc :

* Initial public offering of 50,000,000 shares at 200 pence per share

* Admission to premium listing segment of official list of FCA and to trading on main market of London Stock Exchange

* Conditional dealings will commence at 8.00 am on May 13, 2016 under ticker MOTR

* Offer price will equate to a market capitalisation of £200.0 million on commencement of conditional dealings

* Offer is expected to raise gross proceeds of £100.0 million for selling shareholder

* Offer comprises 50,000,000 sale shares, representing 50 pct of company’s issued share capital on admission

* Numis is acting as global co-ordinator, sponsor and bookrunner; Shore capital is acting as co-bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

