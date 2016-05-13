FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Storebrand says to resume dividends, cut costs
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Storebrand says to resume dividends, cut costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Storebrand Asa

* Says targets dividend ratio above 35 pct (after tax adjusted for amortisation). Minimum half dividend is expected for 2016

* Says “we have reached our goal of entering Solvency II without raising new equity capital, and we are now set to resume dividend payments”

* Targets return on equity above 10 pct (after tax adjusted for amortisation)

* Annual operational costs to be reduced by nok 300 million-400 million in 2018

* Says targets solvency II margin Storebrand group above 150% (revised from 130 pct)

* Says dividends linked to group solvency ratio

* Says no dividend if solvency ratio without transition rules is below 110 percent

* Capital consumption from guaranteed products expected to peak within approximately two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.