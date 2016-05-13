FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schibsted says Swedish regulator has negative view of Hemnet deal
May 13, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Schibsted says Swedish regulator has negative view of Hemnet deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Schibsted Asa :
    * Blocket has received a draft statement of objections from
the Swedish Competition Authority detailing its concerns in
relation to Blocket's planned acquisition of Hemnet. 
    * The Swedish Competition Authority takes a negative view of
the transaction in its current form. 
    * Schibsted will continue its dialog with the Swedish
competition Authority to explore whether commercially viable
remedies can be offered to address the concerns identified by
the authority.

Source text for Eikon: 
Further company coverage: 

 (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

