May 13 (Reuters) - Wige Media AG :

* Q1 sales of 10.3 million euros ($11.68 million) (Q1 2015: 12.9 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT at -3.5 million euros versus -2.8 million euros year ago

* Raised forecast for fiscal 2016 confirmed

* Q1 result after tax with -3.676 million euros lower than in the same prior-year quarter (-2.949 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)