BRIEF-Fenghua Soletech FY 2015 revenues up at 117.6 mln euros
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 13, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fenghua Soletech FY 2015 revenues up at 117.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Fenghua Soletech AG :

* FY 2015 revenues increased by 15.6 per cent to 117.6 million euros ($133.42 million)(2014: 101.8 million euros)

* FY gross profit as well went up significantly by 26.7 per cent to 36.9 million euros (2014: 29.1 million euros)

* FY EBIT grew by 13.8 per cent to 31.4 million euros

* With regard to current financial year management of fenghua assumes a similar positive financial development as in 2015

* In 2016 revenues are anticipated to lie between 120 million and 140 million euros, while EBIT margin is expected to fall within a range between 26 pct and 30 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
