FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NNIT Q1 operating profit increases by 10.2 pct
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
May 13, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-NNIT Q1 operating profit increases by 10.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - NNIT A/S :

* Q1 revenue increased by 7.7 pct in both reported and constant currencies to 663 million Danish crowns ($101.16 million)

* Order backlog for 2016 at beginning of Q2 2016 increased by 137 million crowns to 2.28 billion crowns

* Q1 operating profit increased by 10.2 pct to 70 million crowns

* 2016 revenue in constant currencies is forecasted to grow 5-8 pct (previously at least 5 pct)

* Expects to pay out an interim dividend in August 2016 of 48.5 million crowns in cash equal to 2 crowns per share of a nominal value of 10 crowns

* 2016 revenue growth in reported currencies is expected to be 0.3 pp lower (previously 0.0 pp lower) based on current exchange rates

* 2016 operating profit margin is forecasted to be 10-11 pct in constant currencies

* 2016 operating profit margin in reported currencies is expected to be around 0.6 pp higher (previously 0.3 pp higher) based on current exchange rates Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5542 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.