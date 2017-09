May 13 (Reuters) - UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* Fined Mark Taylor, a financial adviser, £36,285 and banned him for a period of at least two years for engaging in market abuse

* Taylor, who had worked at Towry Limited, bought shares in another firm, Ashcourt Rowan Plc, off back of inside information accidentally provided to him in his role at Towry (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)