May 13 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc :

* April 2016 load factor 84.1%, up 0.5 pts

* April revenue passengers 2.76 million, up 8.0%

* April traffic 3.04 billion RPMS, up 11.1%

* April capacity 3.62 billion ASMS, up 10.4%

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q2 capacity 11,000 - 11,050 mln ASMS

* Sees Q2 Cost Per ASM Excluding Items 8.00¢ - 8.05¢

* Alaska Air Group Inc sees Q2 economic fuel cost per gallon $1.47 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)