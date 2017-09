May 13 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc :

* GSK’s Bexsero achieves primary and secondary endpoints with reduced 3-dose schedule (2+1) in safety and immunogenicity study in infants and children

* Believe that these initial study results may support a reduced dosing schedule, which could mean fewer shots for infants - chief medical officer vaccines Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)