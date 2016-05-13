FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-XL Group announces $1 bln share buyback program
#Market News
May 13, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-XL Group announces $1 bln share buyback program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Xl Group Plc :

* Xl Group Plc announces $1 billion share buyback program and quarterly dividend of $0.20 per ordinary share; also announces preference ordinary share dividends

* Previous share buyback program, which had approximately $204.1 million remaining, was canceled

* Purchases are expected to be funded from cash on hand

* Xlit Ltd, resolved on May 12, 2016 to pay a dividend of $9.4870 per share on Xlit Ltd’s series D preference ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
