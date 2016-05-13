BRIEF-XL Group announces $1 bln share buyback program

May 13 (Reuters) - Xl Group Plc :

* Xl Group Plc announces $1 billion share buyback program and quarterly dividend of $0.20 per ordinary share; also announces preference ordinary share dividends

* Previous share buyback program, which had approximately $204.1 million remaining, was canceled

* Purchases are expected to be funded from cash on hand

* Xlit Ltd, resolved on May 12, 2016 to pay a dividend of $9.4870 per share on Xlit Ltd's series D preference ordinary shares