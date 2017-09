May 13 (Reuters) - Enl Commercial Ltd

* Qtrly loss before taxation 9.3 million rupees versus loss of 8.2 million rupees a year ago

* Quarter ended March 2016 turnover of 662.2 million rupees versus 583.6 million rupees year ago

* "The group is expected to post better results for the last quarter" Source text (bit.ly/1WuIOkX) Further company coverage: