May 13 (Reuters) - Constance La Gaiete Company Ltd :

* Quarter ended March 2016 revenue of 22.1 million rupees versus 47.1 million rupees year ago

* Quarter ended March 2016 loss before taxation of 34.9 million rupees versus loss of 10.2 million rupees year ago Source : bit.ly/1UYmhMo