BRIEF-Fitch says India insolvency code helps creditors, implementation key

May 13 (Reuters) - Fitch-

* India insolvency code helps creditors, implementation key

* Expects India’s new insolvency and bankruptcy code to improve environment for creditors over medium to long term

* Effective implementation of India’s new insolvency law will remain key and will take time

* Expect India's insolvency code to reduce time, costs related to litigation, and to result in a widening of funding options for indian corporates