BRIEF-Fitch says India insolvency code helps creditors, implementation key
#Financials
May 13, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch says India insolvency code helps creditors, implementation key

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Fitch-

* India insolvency code helps creditors, implementation key

* Expects India’s new insolvency and bankruptcy code to improve environment for creditors over medium to long term

* Effective implementation of India’s new insolvency law will remain key and will take time

* Expect India's insolvency code to reduce time, costs related to litigation, and to result in a widening of funding options for indian corporates Source text : (bit.ly/1UYiBtZ) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
