BRIEF-Moody's changes Baidu's ratings outlook to stable and affirms A3 ratings
May 13, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's changes Baidu's ratings outlook to stable and affirms A3 ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s changes Baidu’s ratings outlook to stable and affirms A3 ratings

* Moody’s - Change in the rating outlook to stable reflects Moody’s expectation of weaker revenue growth over the next 12-18 months for Baidu

* Moody’s - Expectation of weaker revenue due to the controversy related to the way it posted medical advertisements

* Moody's - Baidu's revenue from the healthcare industry is also likely to be negatively impacted in the near term Source - bit.ly/23MYJu8 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
