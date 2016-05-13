BRIEF-Moody's changes Baidu's ratings outlook to stable and affirms A3 ratings

May 13 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s changes Baidu’s ratings outlook to stable and affirms A3 ratings

* Moody’s - Change in the rating outlook to stable reflects Moody’s expectation of weaker revenue growth over the next 12-18 months for Baidu

* Moody’s - Expectation of weaker revenue due to the controversy related to the way it posted medical advertisements

* Moody's - Baidu's revenue from the healthcare industry is also likely to be negatively impacted in the near term Source - bit.ly/23MYJu8