May 13, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seadrill Partners receives termination of the West Capella

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Seadrill Partners

* Says has received a notice of termination from its current operator for the contract for the West Capella

* Says will receive a payment of approximately $125 million in two equal instalments, the first in the second quarter of 2016 and the second in the first quarter of 2017, plus other direct costs incurred as a result of the early termination

* Says the West Capella is currently being marketed for new work and is expected to be in Tenerife during its idle period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

